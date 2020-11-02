Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $35.86 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $726.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

