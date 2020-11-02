Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

NTAP stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

