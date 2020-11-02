Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Triple-S Management worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

