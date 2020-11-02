LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $63.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LivaNova by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,013.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

