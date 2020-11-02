Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at about $12,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 219,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 700.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 175,220 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

