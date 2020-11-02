Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $567,000 in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

