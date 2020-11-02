Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.66 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSM. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

