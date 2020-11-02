Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 6,900 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Lakeland Financial worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

