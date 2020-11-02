Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $580,000 Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

