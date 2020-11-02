Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM opened at $69.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $74.87.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.