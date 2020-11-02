Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 103,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 233.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

