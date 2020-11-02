Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $79.56 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

