Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $604,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

