Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $866.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,315 shares of company stock valued at $313,649. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

