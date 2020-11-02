Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $617,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.60 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

