Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $622,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.29.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $204.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $330.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

