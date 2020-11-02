Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $634,000 in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares during the period.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

