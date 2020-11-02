Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 44.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.12.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

