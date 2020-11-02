Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $699,111.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00.

NIKE stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

