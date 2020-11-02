Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 289,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

