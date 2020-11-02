Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Position Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $319.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

