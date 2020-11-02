Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 219.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 62.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

