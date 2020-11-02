Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $40,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,103,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 24.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $984.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

