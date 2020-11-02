Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.50. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

