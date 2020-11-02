Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $2,091,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,726,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,102,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morningstar by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LivaNova PT Raised to $63.00
LivaNova PT Raised to $63.00
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $567,000 in Cimarex Energy Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $567,000 in Cimarex Energy Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 6,900 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 6,900 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $580,000 Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $580,000 Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report