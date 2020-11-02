Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $2,091,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,726,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,102,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,497,010. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morningstar by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

