Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Varex Imaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $523.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

