Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

