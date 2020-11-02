Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 158,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.72 million, a PE ratio of -140.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

