5,775 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $5.63 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $409.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.