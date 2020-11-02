Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $13.00

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

E opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.75. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ENI by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

