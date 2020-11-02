Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $387.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $342.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.57. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $16,418,197. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

