Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) PT at $85.20

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.
In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ASH opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
