Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) PT at $85.20

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.