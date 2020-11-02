Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $119.13

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.13.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
