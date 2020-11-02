SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

