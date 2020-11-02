Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.37 on Monday. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates two Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Strafford, Missouri. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc in June 2008.

