Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $377.28 million, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

