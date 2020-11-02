Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 37.2% in October

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter worth $1,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 208.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.