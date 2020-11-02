Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declines By 31.0%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 54.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

