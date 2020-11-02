VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.01.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.09%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.