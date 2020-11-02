Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LPX opened at $28.58 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

