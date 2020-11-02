BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 37.4% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 988,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 895,579 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of FRA opened at $11.34 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

