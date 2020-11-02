DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.57.

Get DURECT alerts:

DRRX stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 132,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DURECT by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DURECT by 2,169.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.