Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Declines By 31.0%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $32.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.05% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

