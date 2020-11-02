Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Update

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $220.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $254.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 37,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $99,625.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,832 shares in the company, valued at $330,631.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,961,472 shares of company stock worth $3,876,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

