KeyCorp Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $94.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.67.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 778,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 572,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 29,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.