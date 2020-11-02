China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE DL opened at $8.62 on Monday. China Distance Education has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.