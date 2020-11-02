Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Increases By 37.8%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $5.08 on Monday. New Home has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in New Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Home during the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Home by 9,689.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Home by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Home during the second quarter worth $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.