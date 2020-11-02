Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Declines By 31.3%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENIA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Enel Américas stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

