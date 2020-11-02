Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.77. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

