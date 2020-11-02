Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 399,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Macro by 151.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Macro by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

BMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:BMA opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $798.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.08 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.